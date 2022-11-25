Pushing Above Average into the Weekend

After some chilly morning shopping, we warm up nicely for your Black Friday afternoon shopping. Mostly sunny skies help push us into the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

It will be mostly clear tonight as we cool off into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. While a little warmer, it will also be a little breezy.

A few clouds move in late Saturday with our next cold front. This kicks off a few spotty showers Saturday night, mainly south and east of Omaha.

We keep a few extra clouds with our sunshine Sunday, and it will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

We get a little warmer Monday, pushing back into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies... and a little extra wind still blowing around.

Tuesday could get a little messy. As early as the morning, we may be dodging some light rain, but as a cold front arrives, it will change rain into snow for the second half of the day. It's too early to talk about snow totals, but they are possible. Highs will be in the low 40s with plenty of wind blowing in that colder weather.

We stay breezy as more cold air blows in Wednesday. We'll get some sunshine back out, but we will only make it into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

It will start to warm back up Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 58

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 45

