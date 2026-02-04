Quick chill before warming up

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Ice potential Wednesday morning

Breezy and warmer later this week

A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days

FORECAST

This morning brings the potential for some light ice accumulation. Depending on how warm surface temperatures get, areas near and North of I-80 do have the potential for some slick roads during your morning commute. This gets pushed farther south around 8:00 and as the morning goes on.

The clouds stick around Wednesday, and as air temps warm in the mid 30s by lunch time, any precipitation will melt into rain drop. It gets a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will jump on Thursday and we'll see the return of some sunshine! Many neighborhoods will be reaching the 50s! It could get a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30mph.

We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and milder, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

The start of next week looks very warm with highs nearing 60 on Monday. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Flurries or Ice Accumulation

High: 38

Wind: N 10-20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Clearing Clouds

Low: 24

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

Wind: NW 10-20

