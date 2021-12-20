Quick cool down Monday

It'll stay a bit breezy Sunday night with south winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. This will help keep us from getting quite as cold as Sunday morning. Temperatures only drop into the mid 20s by Monday morning.

Thanks to a passing cold front on Monday, highs will only make it into the mid 30s in Omaha as winds swing around to be out of the north.

Winter arrives Tuesday, but highs return to the mid 40s. Wednesday will be almost a repeat.

We're back into the low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be just slightly cooler, in the upper 40s. Yes, that means we're expecting a relatively "warm" Christmas Eve and Day. We look to stay dry through the holiday, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Chilly

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 36

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Warmer

High: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 44

