Quiet, comfortable around Omaha for Labor Day Weekend

It will be a little warmer Saturday as we start your Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will warm out of the 50s and 60s, reaching the mid 80s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. The humidity will stay low, too.

If you are heading to Lincoln for the football game, it will very warm in the stands, so don't forget your water and sunscreen.

Another cold front arrives late Saturday night, dropping the heat and humidity even lower for the second half of the holiday weekend, but that cold front won't bring any rain. Sunday will be near 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine, and breezy north winds.

Labor Day will be very cool in the morning! Omaha will start the day in the low 50s, which means some spots farther north of the metro will drip into the upper 40s. The afternoon looks great for any outdoor plans with highs in the upper 70s, and mostly sunny skies.

The start of next week will be pretty quiet around Omaha, and we get more sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

We then warm into the mid 80s Wednesday. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon, followed by a chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We'll have a few clouds around for Thursday after the morning rain chance clears up, and highs will be in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Quiet

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 79

