Quiet start to the weekend, a very windy winter storm Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps in the 50s Saturday

Damaging wind and snow possible Sunday

Very cold heading into Monday morning

FORECAST

A weak system moves through the region late Friday night, and could bring a quick dusting of rain/snow mix before Saturday morning. The air is pretty dry, so many may see nothing at all.

For the weekend, it starts partly to mostly cloudy and fairly dry Saturday, with south winds at up to 25 mph. It will be a little warmer out with highs in the upper 50s. Hold off on burning anything outdoors.

Sunday will be a very active weather day for Omaha, and damaging winds are possible in addition to snow.

Wind gusts will likely be around 55-65 mph, and a rain to snow mix which could bring a few inches of snow accumulation. For now, amounts likely stay under 4" for most. Near-blizzard conditions are possible during the day due to the high wind and low visibility. With winds exceeding 60 mph, tree and property damage, including power outages are possible Sunday.

Temperatures will go from the 30s on Sunday to near 10 degrees by Monday morning.

It will be a very cold start to next week, with highs in the 20s on Monday, returning to near 40 by Tuesday. There's a small chance for rain on Tuesday. By the end of the week, we are pushing highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Light Rain/ Snow Mix

Low: 32

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 59

Wind: SE 15-25

SUNDAY

Very Windy!

Snow Showers

High: 37

Wind: N 35-65

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