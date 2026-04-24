Quieter weather returns Friday, there could be more rain this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Sunny and cooler Friday

Chilly this weekend

More rain on Sunday

FORECAST

It will be a quiet and breezy night with clearer skies and temps for Friday morning in the mid 40s.

The sunshine is back Friday, and it's a little cooler and less breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

There may be more chances at rain over a chilly weekend. Saturday has a small chance at rain and it will be a mostly cloudy day, in the mid 60s.

Sunday carries the more likely chance for rain and storms, with rain probabilities becoming likely be the afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms may be possible, mainly south of Omaha. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 60s.

There may still be a little bit of rain into Monday morning. Otherwise, the start of next week is looking a little drier with cooler than average temperatures.

The average high for late April is around 70 degrees, and we will be closer to the low 60s all of next week. There are some spotty rain chances around next Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong PM Storms

High: 77

Wind: S 25-35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Clouds

Cooler

Low: 46

Wind: N 15-25

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler, Less Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 10-15

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