Rain and snow early Wednesday, and there's a high wildfire risk Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Rain and Snow early Wednesday

Windy with high wildfire risk Thursday

Frigid temps expected Sunday night

FORECAST

Heading into Tuesday night, after2-3am, there will be a few spotty rain and snow showers drifting in from north of Omaha. Air temperatures will be at, or above 32º tonight for most of the region, which should help melt most of the snow. But there may be a few slick spots across northeast Nebraska in the morning. The Omaha metro will have wet roads, but limited snow impacts.

The sunshine comes back out by Wednesday afternoon and it will be windy out with highs near 50.

It gets windy Thursday and due to very low humidity around the region, we will be under wildfire conditions across all of Nebraska and much of west Iowa. So hold off on burning anything. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front hits Thursday night, only ushering in cooler weather for Friday. It will be less windy with highs in the 50s.

Clouds return for the weekend with small chances at rain Saturday, and a small chance at rain and snow Sunday, followed by very cold air Sunday night. Temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday, to the 30s Sunday afternoon, to the 10s by Sunday night.

This colder weather will continue into early next week. But we should be back in the 50s or 60s by the end of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

Low: 35

Wind: N 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 25-30

