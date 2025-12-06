Rain and snow mix Saturday could bring slushy road conditions to Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rain and snow mix Saturday

Cold again Sunday

A warming trend for next week

FORECAST:

It will be a cool, but less frigid night around Omaha as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 20s tonight.

Clouds will begin to move in overnight, and by Saturday morning our skies will be cloudy, but things will be dry through 9 AM.

Rain and snow showers will begin to move in from the west by late Saturday morning, and will become widespread Saturday afternoon, coming to an end early Saturday evening.

There is a good chance Omaha and areas south of I-80 only see rain with a little snow mixing in, whereas north of Omaha, it will be mostly wet snow.

That's where most of our snow on Saturday will be: north of Omaha, where 1-3" of wet snow will be possible, especially closer to Wayne/Pender, Nebraska and Denison/Carroll, Iowa.

Around Omaha, due to the rain mixing in, snow amounts around the Metro will be around 1/2". South of Omaha may only see a dusting of slushy snow.

Travel: Even with the rain, conditions will likely be slick at times with many roads becoming slushy and snow-covered Saturday afternoon. Any standing water or slush will freeze Saturday night.

By Sunday, it will be cloudy, breezy and colder. We start Sunday in the 10s and only warm to around 18 degrees. Sunday night will be frigid with lows in the single digits.

Monday will be mostly sunny, in the mid-30s. Tuesday will be even warmer with low 40s. We do cool off a little next Wednesday and Thursday, and there is a chance of rain and snow mid-week, but highs are expected to remain in the mid-30s, above freezing.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

A Warmer Night

Low: 25

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Rain and Snow

High: 35

Wind: SE 7-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 18

Wind: N 10-20

