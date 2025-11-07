Rain and snow Saturday, near 20º by Sunday morning

Clouds will begin to move back in on Friday evening, but we will stay dry until after midnight.

Cold air and rain (plus some melting snow) all arrives this weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with scattered rain across Omaha beginning in the morning, lasting through the evening. Temperatures vary on Saturday, reaching the 50s near and south of I-80/Omaha, and the 30s/40s north of I-80/Omaha. By Saturday evening, most areas will be cooling into the mid 30s.

The Snow: We will have a pocket of northwest Iowa that sees more snow than rain in the morning, specifically around Carroll, Iowa. That is where minor snow accumulation of 1/2", or less will be possible in the morning. The ground is still very warm, so this snow will likely melt rather quickly.

As the main shot of cold air moves in Saturday evening, Omaha's rain will mix in with some snow flurries from 7-11pm, followed by clearing skies. No snow accumulations are expected from this.

Travel: Roads will be wet across the Omaha region Saturday, and will largely remain fine. If you do plan to travel into NW Iowa, just be cautious of any slush on roads. Any standing water likely freezes by Sunday morning.

It does get very cold heading into Sunday morning. As the skies clear, we drop to around 19-24º by Sunday morning. Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend. Sunday morning wind chills will be around 10 degrees!

Sunday will be a very chilly day, but we do see lots of sunshine.Highs will only reach the upper 30s, and we will drop in the upper 10s to low 20s for next Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

However, this cold spell is short-lived, as we return to the 50s & 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 39

Wind: NW 7-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Mix

High: 48

Wind: NW 15-25 G35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Breezy

High: 35

Wind: N 15-20 G30

