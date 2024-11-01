Rain and storms return this weekend

It will be a chilly evening, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

While there are likely chances for rain this weekend, Saturday morning does look to be dry. But, once the afternoon rolls around, rain will start to move in from the south, and scattered showers will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be near 60.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, but there could now be some dry-time Sunday afternoon and evening, allowing for temperatures to warm back into the mid 60s with breezy winds.

More rain will move back into the region Sunday night and throughout the whole day Monday. A few thunderstorms may mix in, too. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday.

While a couple leftover spotty showers could continue into Tuesday morning, most of Election Day looks dry. It will also be cooler with highs in the mid 50s and some afternoon sunshine.

We stay in the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies, and some of the mornings next week could be near freezing.

By the end of the week, another storm system is expected to move in, bringing more rain chances for next Friday and the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 65

