Rain clears out tonight, drier and sunny Thursday

After the evening commute, any leftover rain will quickly push east of Omaha, but it could take until about 9 p.m. for all of western Iowa to dry out. Skies then clear from west to east overnight. We will drop into the mid 30s for Thursday morning as the wind lightens up.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

The wind will be light to start Friday, but it starts to pick up again during the second half of the day. Luckily, the wind will be out of the south, helping to warm us up. We will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It stays breezy Saturday as we get even warmer, pushing a good 10 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

Cooler weather blows back in Sunday, dropping us into the mid 50s, but it stays mostly sunny.

Monday could start dry, but widespread rain is likely during the second half of the day, but we will still likely make it into the mid 50s.

There could be a few leftover rainy areas Tuesday, but more of us will be dry. It gets breezy again as we drop into the upper 40s.

If you've been seeing snowy forecasts on social media for later next week, don't get too excited yet. It's way too early to guarantee even a single snowflake in our area. The storm system that brings the snow could easily be over the Great Lakes late next week, which would keep us sunny and dry next Wednesday and Thursday.

