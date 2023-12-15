Rain for your Friday Evening, plus the Weekend Outlook

The rain continues this evening and tonight, with air temperatures holding in the mid to upper 30s. This will keep precipitation as just rain tonight. Around 0.25" of total rainfall is possible.

By the time most of us wake up Saturday morning, a vast majority of the leftover rain will be in western Iowa, but it could take until the early afternoon to fully dry out in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. We may see some late-day sunshine in eastern Nebraska, but it will be chilly in the low 40s. A lot of cities in western Iowa and northwest Missouri may struggle to even get to 40.

Skies will begin to clear up Saturday night with lows in the mid 20s. You may be able to see a few remnant shooting stars from the Geminid meteor shower.

The sunshine returns Sunday! It will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

We have to get through a one-day shot of colder weather Monday. It will be mostly sunny with mid 30s.

It gets breezy and warmer again Tuesday with mid 40s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday look great as we get closer to 50!

We will see our next rain chances as we close out next week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees, 10+ degrees above average for this time of year.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain East

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.