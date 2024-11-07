Rain is back to start out the weekend in Omaha

It will be dry evening, and clouds will start to move back in overnight as we cool off into the upper 30s for Friday morning.

While we could see a little bit of sunshine Friday morning, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but we will still manage to make it into the mid 50s. A few hit and miss showers will start to move in from our southwest, but most of us will be dry for the evening commute.

Rain starts to become more widespread heading into Friday night, and it will continue into Saturday morning. There will be more rain at times through the afternoon and night, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low 50s with a lot of clouds and some extra wind.

With much drier weather Sunday, we'll start to see more sunshine. It will also be a little warmer with upper 50s.

The warm-up continues Monday, making any outdoor Veterans Day events nice and comfortable. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay in the low 60s Tuesday with breezy winds and a small chance for rain late in the day.

Wednesday will be cooler, breezy, with mid 50s as the small chance for rain continues.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Breezy

High: 53

