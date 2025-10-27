Rain is likely Monday night and Tuesday

A few light sprinkles will possible this evening, but the main rain hold off for a few hours. So, you shouldn't need an umbrella for evening plans. It will be cool, in the low 50s.

Rain will begin to move in from the west tonight. Most of eastern Nebraska should be seeing rain after midnight, with it expanding into western Iowa by early Tuesday morning.

This rain will continue all day Tuesday, with temperatures holding only in the upper 40s. So bring the rain gear as you head out! This rainfall is expected to be light, but given the extended nature of the rain, it will add up. Some neighborhoods could see 0.50" to 1.50" of rain by Wednesday morning.

It will be a little windy at times, too, and gusts could approach up to 45mph at times Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, most, if not all, of the rain will have exited the region. But the storm system stays close enough for another mostly cloudy day. We should see some late-day sunshine. Highs will be cooler than average, in the lower 50s. The average for Omaha in late October is in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning will be cold, and there will be areas around Omaha starting the day below freezing. We see sunshine return on Thursday, and the afternoon will stay cool, in the mid-50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain dry & cool with highs in the upper 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. For now, it looks dry.

Things will stay seasonable for next weekend. It's looking partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 50s, jumping to near 60 on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

Windy

High: 49

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Ends

Windy

High: 52

