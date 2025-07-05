Rain moves in Friday night, stormy at times on Saturday

Storms will continue to move in gradually from the west this evening. It will be a slow process, but eventually the rain makes it to Omaha around 10-11pm. This means fireworks displays in the metro should be dry, but out neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska may have to dodge some thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. It may take a few hours for the rain to clear out of western Iowa, but by midday, there should be some returning sunshine peeking through the clouds, helping us warm to highs in the upper 80s.

A second round of storms will move from north to south late in the afternoon through early evening. This will happen as a cold front sweeps through the region Saturday evening. By late Saturday evening, all of the rain will be moving into Missouri, leaving us dry and mostly clear by Sunday morning.

Sunday may be the nicest day we have this weekend, and it should be a little less humid out, too! But it's hard to say if it will be a completely dry day. We'll start out with lots of sunshine and upper 80s for highs. A few spotty storms will be in central Nebraska by Sunday evening, where there's a chance Norfolk and Columbus could get clipped by evening rain.

We start out next week with more chances at hit and miss rain Monday, but there should be plenty of dry time during the day as we warm up into the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will move back into the region Monday night, with more of our neighborhoods seeing storms on Tuesday with mid 80s for highs.

By Wednesday, the rain moves out and sunshine returns, letting us warm back into the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 87

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Drier, Less Humid

High: 87

