Rain moves in Friday night, Summer heat returns this weekend

Spotty rain showers will continue to move in from our south this evening, so we have have to dodge the rain in Omaha if you have evening plans. This rain may be heavy at times south of Omaha, where neighborhoods such as Falls City and Maryville could see 1-2 inches of rain overnight. Severe storms look to mainly stay south of the Omaha region, closer towards Kansas City tonight.

All of the rain will be moving out of the region late tonight. This will make for a mostly cloudy, mostly dry start to Saturday with low 70s.

The sunshine takes over Saturday afternoon, and we start to heat back up. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

Sunday will be hotter and mostly sunny with mid 90s. The very high humidity will push the heat index closer to 110.

If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, make sure you take it easy and stay hydrated. Continue to check on your older neighbors, family members, and friends to make sure they are staying cool and safe. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

The heat continues Monday with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty storms are possible heading into Monday night, but that chance is pretty small.

A cold front will slowly slide in from the north some time around Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers and storms. We likely have enough time to hit the low 90s Tuesday before the rain hits.

Cooler weather should start to move in Wednesday, dropping us into the mid 80s with scattered rain and storms possible.

Depending on how quickly the cold front moves to our south, there could be some rain still around Thursday. With cooler air still moving in, we may only reach the upper 70s in the afternoon!

By Friday, we'll be down to just a few clouds and possibly a stray rain shower. The cooler summer weather will stick around, leaving us in the upper 70s for the end of our next work week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Rain

High: 89

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 95

