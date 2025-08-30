Rain moves in Saturday afternoon, could lead to flooding this weekend

We should get some dry-time early Saturday morning. But, as we go through Saturday, scattered heavy showers and storms will slowly expand over eastern Nebraska during the afternoon, becoming likely for the rest of the evening. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with mid 70s in Omaha.

By Saturday night, there will be a number of scattered heavy showers and storms spread out across the area. These heavy showers will continue at times Sunday. With more rain around in the second half of the weekend, highs may only hit the low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy when dry.

Common rainfall amounts will range from 0.75" to 1.50", with higher common amounts of 2.50" to 3.50". In the heaviest rainfall, some parts of east-central Nebraska could receive as much as 5.00" to 6.00" of rainfall. Flooding will be possible, especially in flood-prone areas, and along/nearby the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers.

The scattered showers and storms will continue Monday for Labor Day, so have an indoor backup plan for any holiday events you have planned outside. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a lot drier, but there will still be some spotty showers around. This keeps us mostly cloudy. We will warm up into the mid 70s.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing another chance for rain.

Behind the cold front, we are expecting the coolest weather of the season so far. Wednesday will be near 70 with some afternoon sunshine, and lows could dip into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday may not even reach 70 degrees in the sunshine, but we start to warm back into the mid 70s by Friday.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Heavy Rain

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Heavy Rain

High: 73

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 73

