Rain moves out, in moves sunshine and comfortable weather

It stays cloudy and drizzly at times for Tuesday evening. Eventually all of the rain moves out of the region overnight, and there may be some patchy fog that tries to develop.

We start the day Wednesday with cloudy skies and in the upper 50s.

Clouds will gradually thin out as the day goes on, leading to Wednesday afternoon sun and highs in the mid 70s. We drop in the low to mid 50s for Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny and a touch warmer, back near 80 in the afternoon.

Friday might get a little breezy in the afternoon. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

The low 80s will continue over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will stay low, and we also cool off into the upper 50s both mornings.

The sunshine and slightly warmer weather continues into next week, with highs in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Afternoon Sunshine

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

