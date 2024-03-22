Rain on the Way for Sunday, Snow Chances Monday Evening

We stay cloudy and cold for your Friday evening and Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s, and breezy winds. We may see a some flurries in the morning

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, and cold again, in the low 40s. Most of the day will be dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty showers in the evening before rain moves in overnight.

Widespread rain arrives Sunday morning. There could be some wet snow mixed in at first, but play on just rain and even some thunder at times the rest of the day. It will also be windy and warmer with temperatures in the 40s, rising to near 50 .

The rain continues Sunday night and into Monday and it could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the low 50s, but colder air blows in late in the day, changing the rain to snow Monday evening. Some of us could pick up an inch or two of snow be the time it ends Tuesday morning, with accumulations most likely west and north of Omaha.

Tuesday will be cold and breezy with returning sunshine and highs only in the upper 30s.

Wednesday starts in the teens, but we rebound into the upper 40s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We keep warming up Thursday into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 43

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wet & Windy

High: 51

