Rain possible south of Omaha tonight, warmer on Friday

While dry and clear this evening, clouds will move in after 9-10pm. After midnight, a few spotty showers will pop up south of Omaha, moving into southwest Iowa and far southeast Nebraska overnight. Any of this rain will clear out of the region and move into Missouri before sunrise.

We start Friday morning in the upper 40s north of Omaha, mid 50s south of Omaha.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and it will be a little warmer out with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will start out cool and breezy, in the mid 40s with sunshine. Clouds will move in for the second half of the day with a high around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks windy and much warmer as we push into the low 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. The winds could gust up to 35mph. Spotty rain may be possible in the morning and again later into Sunday evening with a passing cold front Sunday night.

By Monday, we'll be cooling off around Omaha again. It will be partly cloudy with highs on Monday in the upper 60s.

Clouds return Tuesday and there is a slight chance at rain with mid 60s for highs.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with some extra sunshine and highs in the mid 70s/

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain South of Omaha

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 70

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 82