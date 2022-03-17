Cooler for St. Patrick's Day

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a lot cooler, but the drop in temperatures only pulls us back to average. Through the afternoon, we will be dodging a few spotty and light showers, but most of the afternoon will be dry. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain becomes more likely along and south of I-80 Thursday night, which is where most of the rain will stay overnight. By early Friday morning, most cities are dry, but some of the rain lingers through the morning towards northwest Missouri, even changing to snow. The ground is likely warm enough to melt most of the snow as it melts, but some minor accumulations are possible there.

We stay mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy Friday with highs near 50.

The weekend brings a nice warm-up with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Spring officially starts Sunday, and it will feel like it, with low to mid 70s!

We start to cool back off early next week. Monday will be in the upper 60s with widespread rain arriving late in the day.

The rain will continue at times Tuesday, helping to cool us off into the mid 50s. We should dry out early Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs closer to 50.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely South

Breezy

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

