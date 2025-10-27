Rain returns early this week

Clouds will start to move back in to Omaha as we start out Monday morning. We start the day near 50 degrees, and it may be a little breezy out.

While dry for most of the day, rain will begin to move in from the west, becoming more likely heading into the evening. Those that are west of Omaha will have a better chance at seeing any rain during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s under cloudy skies.

Rain will continue into Tuesday and our skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. This rain will slowly start to exit the region heading into Tuesday night.

In total, many will pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain from this system, with highest totals of 0.50" possible.

By Wednesday morning, most, if not all of the rain will have exited the region. But, the storm system stays close enough for another mostly cloudy day. We should see some late-day sunshine. Highs will be cooler than average, in the lower 50s. Average for Omaha in late-October is in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning will be cold, and there will be areas around Omaha starting the day below freezing. We see sunshine return Thursday, and the afternoon will stay cool, in the mid 50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain dry & cool with highs in the upper 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. For now, it looks dry.

Things will stay seasonably cool for next weekend. It's looking partly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 55

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 52

