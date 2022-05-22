Rain Returns For The Workweek

We're likely dry for the Monday morning commute, but clouds will be moving in ahead of our next chance for rain. Scattered showers become more likely in the afternoon. The rain will be moving in from the west, and could struggle to make it into western Iowa, putting eastern Nebraska more likely to see rain in the second half of the day. This cools us off some with highs in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another system moves in from the south Tuesday, bringing a better chance for widespread rain. While most of us should see at least some rain, western Iowa and northwest Missouri look to get higher rain totals compared to eastern Nebraska. We stay cool in the high 50s.

A few leftover showers could linger into Wednesday morning and early afternoon. It stays cool with mostly cloudy skies and highs likely in the low 60s.

With some sun breaking through the clouds Thursday, we start to warm back up. Omaha will push into the mid 70s.

The warm-up continues into the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s, followed by high 80s and a few clouds Saturday. Some of this cloud coverage brings us a chance of seeing some storms pop off in the area. Both Friday and Saturday look to be a bit breezy, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 59

WEDNESDAY

Scattered Rain

Mostly Cloudy

High: 61

