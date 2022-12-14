Rain Transitions Into Snow

The cold side of the system settles in on Wednesday, winds will still remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday. As the system sits over us, enough moisture will be around for some snowflakes or light snow showers late Wednesday, but accumulations in our area look minimal for today.

There's a higher chance of seeing more snow showers as we head into the overnight hours. The snow showers will be coming primarily from the northwest. This means places like Wayne, Pender, and Norfolk will start to see this snow first. It has the potential to create some slick spots for the drive into work Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a little cooler than Wednesday with highs barely scraping into the 30° range. Winds pick back up, and this time they will be out of the northwest blowing in cooler air. Plan for gusts up to 35mph and scattered snow showers throughout the day. We could see some snow accumulate at this point. Mainly, along and north of I-80, there's a chance of seeing a trace up to an inch of snow form. Northwest of the Omaha metro could see an inch to 3 inches. Places like Wayne, Norfolk, and Pender have a chance of seeing these numbers.

The wind sticks around on Friday, but the storm system finally pulls away for Saturday. It will leave behind very cold temperatures into the weekend.

We will likely stay in this very cold pattern for most if not all of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Late Snow Showers

Breezy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Some Light Snow

Breezy

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Cold & Windy

Scattered Snow Showers

High: 30

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Cold

Windy

High: 25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.