Fall Preview Ending

We push back above average this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will still be low.

We don't cool off us well overnight tonight, only dropping into the low 60s Wednesday morning with a few clouds.

We get a little breezy Wednesday as we continue to heat things up. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday brings a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine, helping to pull us back into the upper 80s. A couple isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday night, but a lot of us stay dry.

Most of Friday also looks dry, but we get a little cooler, in the mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies. A few more spotty showers and storms are expected late at night.

Small rain chances continue Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

It looks like we end the small rain chances Sunday as the sunshine returns in full force. This pushes us back into the lower 90s.

Sunshine sticks with us early next week with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 88

