Record Breaking Heat Possible

We get breezy again Wednesday, blowing the hot weather back in from the southeast. Skies will be partly cloudy as we warm into the low 90s. We likely at least tie Omaha's current record high for the date of 93, set in 2000. An isolated storm or two is possible closer to the evening commute, likely up towards northeast Nebraska, but most of us stay dry.

The wind will be a little stronger Thursday as we once again push into the mid 90s... and once again likely at least tie the old record of 93 from 1956.

A cold front pushes in from the west Thursday evening, kicking off a line of strong to severe storms. The main storms move out overnight, but a few leftover pockets of rain could linger into early Friday morning.

Cooler air then blows in behind the cold front heading into the weekend. Skies will begin to clear Friday with highs in the low 80s.

We get more sunshine over the weekend. We will be in the lower 80s Saturday, followed by high 70s on Sunday.

