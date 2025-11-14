Record highs possible on Friday

We start out Friday morning in the 40s with areas of patchy fog around Omaha.

Once the fog clears, we are on to a big warm-up and potential record highs! We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. A few neighborhoods west of Omaha may reach 80.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s, falling in the upper-50s for Sunday.

Our next chance for rain will come early next week as an area of low pressure drifts through Kansas and Missouri. Monday will be cloudy, breezy with scattered rain and highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday will be drier and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. We'll see another chance for rain mid-week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 77

Record: 76 (1964)

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 52

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 66

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 58

Wind: E 5-10

