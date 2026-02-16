Record threatening temps and rain chances

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs Monday & Tuesday

Windy with some fire danger

Chances at rain and snow by Thursday

FORECAST

How about a great, warm start to your week with these warmer Monday morning temperatures! None of us saw 30 degrees overnight as most of our lowest recorded temperatures stuck in the mid 40s!

The sunshine is back out on Monday and we'll be on to the first of several record highs! Monday's highs will reach the upper 60s. Omaha's record is 67, set in 2017.

Tuesday will be even warmer, and it does get pretty windy out, with gusts around 35 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Omaha's record is 75, set in 2017.

Due to high winds and dry air less than 25% relative humidity, hold off on burning anything outdoors. While we haven't been placed in a red flag warning just yet, the ingredients are still threatening enough to be aware.

Heading into Tuesday evening, a cold front could pop up a few spotty rain showers, but a lot of us will stay dry.

It will be a little cooler out on Wednesday, but still very mild for February, and we could be up near some record highs again, depending on how much cool air moves into the region. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

We start to get into chances for rain on Thursday and Friday. As even cooler air moves into the region, some snow could try and mix in with the rain during the mornings and at night. It stays breezy with highs in the mid 40s Thursday, dropping in the upper 30s on Friday.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs near 40. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 68

Wind: S 7-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 46

Wind: S 7-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Windy

High: 76

Wind: S 15-35

