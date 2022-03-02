Record Warmth Possible Wednesday

The fire danger remains elevated due to the recent dry ground and a little more wind in the afternoons. Continue to avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire until we get some moisture in this weekend.

Our warm weather stretch continues into Wednesday. High temperatures are back in the mid 70s. We might even tie or break our current record for today. The current record was set back in 1992 with a high of 76°.

Then a cold front moves in, but our temperatures manage to stay above average. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather blows in with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the high 40s.

We stay breezy Friday, but manage to warm back into the mid to high 60s. Rain chances increase late Friday, with a pretty good chance for some rain overnight Friday into Saturday.

We hold in the high 60s Saturday afternoon with some leftover scattered showers to dodge. Colder air rushes in by the evening. Some light snow could even mix in before we dry out Saturday night.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s, and a small chance for snow.

Next week will be off to a much cooler start with highs in the low 40s. Monday could feature some snow in the morning.

A touch warmer into next Tuesday - highs are expected to get into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooling Down

High: 49

FRIDAY

Mainly Cloudy

Slight Chance For Showers

High: 67

