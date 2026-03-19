Record Watch: Record highs on the way, and so are wildfire conditions

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs Friday, Saturday

High wildfire risk this weekend

No rain expected for next 7 days

FORECAST

With warmer and drier air in the forecast this week, wildfire conditions will be high over the next 7 days. Hold off on burning anything.

things will stay very warmer across the region this evening and tonight we only cool in the mid 40s by Friday morning.

Record highs are looking likely on both Friday and Saturday, and we get to see a lot of sunshine.

Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s. Omaha's record is 78.

Saturday will be breezy and even hotter, near 90 degrees. The record is 87.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down.

Next week continue the dry, milder pattern into next week, starting in the 50s/60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain looks very limited over the next 7 days, but we may see some rain by the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 46

Wind: W 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Highs

High: 84

Wind: W 10-20

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record Highs

High: 90

Wind: W 15-25

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