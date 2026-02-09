Recording threatening highs today

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs on Monday

Flood Watch until Monday night due to Ice Jam risk

Some parts of Nebraska under fire concern due to low moisture and breezy conditions

FORECAST

This morning will be mild with temperatures already in the lower 30s, with expectations for them to rise almost 40 degrees by the afternoon!

The record is 63, set in 1954, and our current forecast for the city is 72! Records in Lincoln & Norfolk (68) are also at risk, as are many in western Iowa.

With the warmth, gusty winds (20-30 mph), and dry fields, there is a high fire risk across Nebraska on Monday afternoon. Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that may start a fire.

With the warm weather, ice movement on the rivers is possible, and a Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening for this risk. Ice jams can occur with little warning, so anyone with interests along the river should pay attention.

After Monday's warmth, reality settles in for the rest of the week, but we will be above average. Tuesday will have highs in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky, and Wednesday drops into the upper 40s.

There is a small chance of rain on Thursday, but most of this will stay to our east. With highs in the upper 40s, this is expected to stay all rain.

We have another small chance of rain on Saturday too, but this may stay to our south.

Signals show another warmup by the end of the weekend, with Sunday returning to the mid-50s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Record Highs

High: 72

Wind: SW 20-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 34

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Pleasant

High: 52

Wind: N 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 50

Wind: SE 5-10

