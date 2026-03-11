Red flag warning in effect for all of Nebraska on Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy with extreme wildfire weather risk Thursday

Snow chances Friday night & Sunday

Frigid temps expected Sunday night

FORECAST

It gets windy Thursday and due to very low humidity around the region, we will be under wildfire conditions across all of Nebraska and much of west Iowa. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the region, So hold off on burning anything, and be very careful with trailer chains that could be dragging, for anything flammable.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and wind gusts will be around 55 mph, which should settle down to 25 mph in the evening.

Another cold front hits Thursday night, ushering in cooler weather for Friday. It will be less windy with highs in the low 50s.

There is a small chance at light snow Friday night with less than 1" accumulation possible.

Clouds return for the weekend with small chances at rain Saturday night, and a chance at rain and snow with blustery winds all day Sunday. This will be followed by very cold air Sunday night. Sunday's winds could exceed 55 mph.

Temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday, to the 30s Sunday afternoon, to the 10s by Sunday night.

This colder weather will continue into early next week. But we should be back in the 50s or 60s by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chillier

Low: 28

Wind: N 10-20

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 68

Wind: SW 35-55

