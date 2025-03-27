Running towards record highs Friday, chilly & rainy this weekend

Spotty storms will start to pop up over far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa early this evening. The best chance of seeing any rain will be south of Omaha. A couple of the storms could get to near severe levels. If we see any severe storms, the main threat will be for large hail. The storms should end shortly after midnight.

The rest of us will stay very mild and dry tonight with temperature in the upper 50s for Friday morning.

Friday will be windy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Omaha's record high is 86, set in 1986. The day will be dry, but heading into Friday evening, a few more spotty storms will fire off as a cold front approaches, but the best chance to see rain from these will be north and west of Omaha.

The weekend still brings our best chance for more of us too see rain. Scattered showers will be around Saturday morning and afternoon. While most of us will see rain at some point, there should be plenty of dry time mixed in too. It will also be breezy and cooler with mid 60s. Any rain should end Saturday night.

Sunday likely starts dry before another round of scattered rain moves into the region. We stay breezy with highs only in the low 40s. It still looks like some of the scattered rain will change into snow late Sunday. Even if Omaha see the switch to snow, accumulation is unlikely. If any snow sticks to the ground, it would be in areas north of Omaha.

With drier weather and some sunshine Monday, we will start to warm back up with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be breezy with upper 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see some rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We continue to warm up Wednesday afternoon with low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Southeast

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Isolated Night Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 66

