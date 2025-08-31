Scattered rain continues into tonight and Sunday, could be heavy at times

Rain will continue to move in from the west this evening and into Saturday night. There will be a number of scattered heavy showers and storms spread out across the area into Sunday morning. These heavy showers will continue at times into the second half of Sunday, too. With more rain around eastern Nebraska and west Iowa, highs may only hit the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy when dry.

The scattered showers and storms will continue Monday for Labor Day, so have an indoor backup plan for any holiday events you have planned outside. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Common rainfall amounts will range from 0.75" to 1.50". Some of out higher common amounts of 2.50" to 3.50", mainly seen south and west of Omaha. In the heaviest rainfall, some parts of east-central Nebraska could receive as much as 5.00" to 6.00" of rainfall. Isolated flooding maybe be possible. Be especially careful is you are in, or camping along a flood-prone region, or along/nearby the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers.

Tuesday will be a lot drier, but there will still be some spotty showers around. This keeps us mostly cloudy. We will warm up into the mid 70s.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing another chance for rain.

Behind the cold front, we are expecting the coolest weather of the season so far. Wednesday will be near 70 with some afternoon sunshine, and lows could dip into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday may not even reach 70 degrees in the sunshine! The average high for Omaha in early September is around 81 degrees. But, we start to warm back into the mid 70s by Friday.

