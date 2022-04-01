Scattered Rain Late Friday

We finally get temperatures back to average this afternoon, with Omaha topping out near 60 degrees. Clouds will become more common through the afternoon, eventually giving way to scattered rain showers in the evening and night. While a few random places get missed by the rain, most totals will range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches.

The rain ends overnight and skies clear heading into Saturday morning. We'll start the day in the mid 30s.

The sunshine is back in full force Saturday afternoon, helping us to warm to about 60.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, a few of which could give way to some isolated rain... but most of us should stay dry. It will also be a little breezy and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will be in the low 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Our next system arrives Tuesday which will bring us a lot of wind midweek. Scattered showers begin Tuesday, but we should still make it into the low 60s. The system continues to throw rain at us Wednesday, and as it pulls in cooler weather, some of that rain could change into snow.

Highs will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday, followed by low 50s and a lot of wind Thursday.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 60

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Shower

Breezy

High: 65

