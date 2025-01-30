Scattered rain possible Thursday, followed by breezy conditions this weekend

The clouds are back Thursday, and a little bit of light rain will also be possible in the morning. We'll start the day in the low 30s.

During the day, you'll have a better chance of staying dry and actually getting any rain. It will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the upper 40s.

Some hit and miss rain once again starting to pop up heading into the evening, especially south of Omaha. A few spots closer to northwest Missouri could even see rain totals close to an inch. Any rain should be gone by the Friday morning commute.

We'll start Friday mostly cloudy and near freezing, but by the afternoon the sunshine returns. Friday will be breezy with highs nearing 50.

Skies will stay partly cloudy over the weekend, and we get to enjoy more of this unseasonably warm weather. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday looks even warmer with mid 50s and some sunshine. We'll have to wait and see if any of that sunshine is around when Unadilla Billie heads outside in the morning for her to see her shadow or not.

The warmer weather this week is letting some of the river ice melt and move a little more, increasing the threat a bit for ice jams along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If you live in any of the low areas along these rivers, keep an eye on water levels, which can change quickly.

Winter blows back in Monday, dropping temperatures back down closer to average for early February. Highs will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be even colder with mostly cloudy skies and highs near freezing.

The low 30s continue Wednesday which could also come with some very light rain or snow.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Southeast

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 49

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

