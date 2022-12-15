Be on the lookout for slick spots while driving today. If you come across a part of the road that looks "wet," chances are it's frozen and could be slick.

Thursday will be a little cooler than Wednesday with highs flirting with the 30° range. Winds pick back up, and this time they will be out of the northwest blowing in cooler air. Plan for gusts up to 35 mph and scattered snow showers throughout the day. We could see some snow accumulate at this point. Mainly, along and north of I-80, there's a chance of seeing a trace up to an inch of snow form. North of the Omaha metro could see an inch to 2 inches. Places like Wayne, Norfolk, Pender, Denison, and Harlan have a chance of seeing these numbers.

We stay windy overnight as 30 mph gusts stick around. It will be cloudy and cold with low temperatures reaching back into the upper teens. However, that wind chill will make it feel closer to the single digits for the beginning of Friday.

The wind won't dissipate yet on Friday, but things finally dry up. A few of us have the slight potential to see some snowflakes with all the cloud coverage, but it won't be enough for accumulations. Highs reach back down into the mid 20s.

As the strong storm system continues to move away from us, it will leave behind very cold temperatures into the weekend. Saturday looks to bring some much needed intervals of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s. Whereas Sunday will be in the upper 20s with lots of sun!

Monday comes in colder with highs held to the low 20s. This will set the tone for the week as we run well below average temperatures even for December.

This pattern looks to hold with cold air likely in place through Christmas.

Our next snow chance is far out but could put a damper on some holiday travel. Looks like we have a chance of snow starting Wednesday and could linger into Thursday. This will bring in even colder weather with a chance of seeing some subzero lows. Of course, we'll continue to keep you updated on this as we get closer to it.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Cold & Windy

Scattered Snow Showers

High: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

A Few Flurries

Breezy

Low: 19

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Cold

Windy

High: 25

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Below Average

High: 24

