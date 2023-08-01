Scattered Storms Late Tonight

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, helping to keep the heat under control. It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s. Most of us stay dry, but a couple isolated light showers will be around for us to dodge.

After midnight, scattered storms start to pop up. These will continue into Wednesday morning. A couple of the storms overnight could reach severe levels with some hail and strong winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. We will drop into the low 70s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be drier with some late-day sunshine possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We heat up a little Thursday with a little more sunshine. Highs will be near average, in the upper 80s. To finish the day, we could be dodging a few more hit and miss storms.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mid 80s.

Saturday brings a lot of dry time with mid 80s, but our next cold front arrives Saturday night with another round of showers and storms.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s, more sunshine, and lower humidity.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain

Late-Day Sun

High: 85

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 88

