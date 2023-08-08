Storms Likely Late Tonight

After a cloudy start to the day, we'll see more sunshine this afternoon as we warm up into the low 80s.

A broken line of storms will move into eastern Nebraska around midnight then move east through the rest of the region overnight. The storms likely get to Omaha after 2 a.m. with a few spotty showers still around Wednesday morning. A couple of these storms could be strong enough to produce some pockets of hail and strong wind.

The clouds will be pretty stubborn Wednesday, but we should see some late-day sunshine. It will be a little cooler with highs just shy of 80. Most of the day will be dry, but we'll likely keep dodging some spotty rain through the afternoon.

With more sunshine Thursday, we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be average for August with upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around Saturday as we stay in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Rain is more likely Sunday before we cool off into the low 80s early next week.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms After Midnight

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 79

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

Low: 85

