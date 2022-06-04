Scattered Storms This Weekend

We have a few isolated storms to dodge as we near dinner time, this evening. Storms become more likely Saturday night to overnight. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail and strong winds. The primary threat of severe weather stays west of the Omaha metro; encompassing Columbus and York.

Sunday morning could start off with some leftover storms/showers. A quick shower and/or storm could also hit any time Sunday, but most of the day looks dry with highs in the lower 80s. Another round of storms looks likely Sunday night. Again, bringing a chance of seeing some strong storms to the area. The main hazards, as of now, are large hail and damaging winds. The threat mainly stays in eastern Nebraska.

There will be at least some leftover scattered rain and storms around Monday, but not as many as we see over the weekend. We cool off into the mid 70s.

Mid to high 70s are back Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot of clouds and the chance for a few more spotty showers to dodge.

Thursday will bring more dry time, letting us warm back into the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 81

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 76

