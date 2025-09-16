Scattered storms tonight and Wednesday, more on the way before the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible around Omaha for the rest of this afternoon and this evening, but there will be dry-time as these storms are quite isolated. Some small hail may briefly be seen in a couple of the strongest storms. It will remain warm, in the 80s this evening as things are a little drier after sunset.

After 2-3am, a line of storms will move in from from our west in central Nebraska, leading to a rainy start to Wednesday morning. These showers and storms will continue off and on for most of the day, and a few of the strongest storms may briefly produce damaging wind, or pockets of large hail. It is part of a slow-moving area of low pressure and cold front. It will be a cloudy and cooler day, in the low 80s.

Scattered storms will remain possible into Thursday and Friday as the slow-moving system remains overhead, but there will be some limited sunshine mixed in, and more dry time than on Wednesday, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s to close out the work week.

We'll keep the chance at a few hit and miss showers and storms around for the weekend, but there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. Highs will be close to 80 both afternoons.

There is another chance at rain on Monday, followed by returning sunshine on Tuesday. Highs for early next week will be in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 81

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 79

