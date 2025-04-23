Scattered storms with small hail tonight, through Thursday

Scattered showers and storms will move in and become more widespread as we go later through Wednesday evening. With any storm this time of year, one or two could be strong enough to squeeze out some brief large hail, or gusty wind. Severe weather appears somewhat limited tonight and Thursday.

Scattered rain will continue overnight and into the Thursday morning commute, but we stay fairly warm, in the mid 50s.

The rain and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday morning and afternoon, and it may take a while for these showers to clear out of the region by Thursday night. Because the rain will be slow-moving, some neighborhoods could receive over an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

All of the rain should be out of the region by Friday, and skies will stay mostly cloudy. It will be a breezy and cooler day with highs in the mid 60s.

The sunshine should peak out from behind the clouds on Saturday and it should be a mostly dry day in the upper 60s.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy. We start to warm back up with highs in the mid 70s and breezy south winds.

Monday will be breezy and even warmer with a temperatures into the low 80s. There will be some hit and miss storms around in the second half of the day, which could be strong to severe.

We cool off into the mid 70s Tuesday with a little more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 64

