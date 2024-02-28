Seasonally Cool Wednesday, Warmer by the Weekend

It's a very cold start to your Wednesday morning, around 9 degrees, feeling more like -10 due to strong winds still out from the northwest. But, we see lots of sunshine today, and winds will calm down as we get into the afternoon. Highs today are more seasonal than we've felt nearly all month, in the upper 30s.

Those winds will become gusty again Thursday, blowing back in the mild air out from the south, helping us reach the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. Again, due to high winds around 45mph and dry brush conditions, authorities are advising not to burn brush piles for the next few days.

Friday will be less windy, and we'll see more sunshine. We close out your workweek in the mid 60s.

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. It will be breezy. Highs on Saturday reach the low 70s, and Sunday into the upper 70s. Wind gusts on Sunday may reach 45 mph.

Our next major cold front arrives Sunday night, leading to a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us look to remain dry. Highs early next week drop some, but we still will see highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 60

FRIDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

