Several neighborhoods could dip in the 50s tonight!

3 Things to Know



Very mild, in the 50s/60s tonight

Great weather Thursday & Friday

A HOT weekend with Saturday storms

Forecast

This evening will be very pleasant as milder air moves in. While breezy for the evening, the wind will settle tonight. Temps tonight will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region to start Thursday morning.

Thursday may be one of our nicest weather days of the summer! We'll see lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity should be on the lower side, too.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: If you are wanting to view Thursday night's partial lunar eclipse, viewing conditions should be great with clear skies! The partial eclipse will go from around 9:30 PM to around 1:00 AM.

Friday will be a little warmer, but we end the week with more sunshine and temps in the upper 80s.

Tings will really begin to get hot this weekend. There's a good chance we could wake up with thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a warm front moves through the region. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, breezy and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday may get HOT. For now, we'll keep the chance at rain under 20%, but we could reach the mid to upper 90s due to breezy winds and very low humidity across the region.

Slightly cooler air will move in by Monday, which could lead to a few stray thundershowers. Temps on Monday and Tuesday will be closer to 90 degrees. There's a good chance for more rain towards the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Mild

Low: 61

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 85

Wind: N 5-15

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