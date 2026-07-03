Severe storm watch for Omaha until FRI 11 PM

3 Things to Know



Severe storms possible Friday evening (Level: 3/5)

There are some drier trends now for the 4th of July

Not as hot or humid next week

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms will be possible after 5-6pm. The main concern with these Friday evening storms will be damaging winds of 60-80mph and very large hail around 1.50-2.50". These storms will become widespread and last for several hours into the overnight hours, so the risk for flash flooding will become higher as the night goes on. Rain amounts will be around 1.0" to 3.0" tonight.

Eventually, this rain will exit the region either overnight, or early into Saturday morning. We'll start out Saturday cloudy, but mostly dry. By the afternoon some sunshine will start to pop back out. Highs will be around the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday afternoon.

We may still need to be ready to dodge some on on the 4th of July, but the trends are looking drier now for the Omaha region as the expected rain may now stay south into Kansas altogether. Some rain may move in for a few hours late Saturday night.

By Sunday, things are trending not just drier, but cooler with highs back down into the upper 80s. This slightly milder weather will continue through much of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Severe Storms

Heavy Rain

Low: 69

Wind: S 20-25

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Isolated Storms

High: 90

Wind: N 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 89

Wind: N 5-15

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