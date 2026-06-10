Severe storms and flash flooding possible early Thursday

3 Things to Know



Severe storms with flooding tonight, Thursday morning

A nice cool-down on the way

Next round of strong storms on Saturday afternoon

Forecast

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa until 9pm.

Storms will be possible south and east of Omaha this evening, and a few of them could be capable of strong winds with pockets of larger hail. The threat for tornadoes will be mainly in southern Iowa to northern Missouri. through 10 pm. Omaha and eastern Nebraska likely will stay dry this evening

After 2-3 AM, our next round of storms will begin to quickly develop along I-80 in eastern Nebraska. These storms may quickly become severe with damaging winds with pockets of large hail. We expect the storms to be in the Omaha metro between 4-7am, and could impact the AM commute. The storms will continue into western Iowa from 6-8 AM and may be capable of all storm hazards, including 65+ MPH winds.

Rain will be very heavy at times, and there will be a few areas with more than 2-3" of rainfall by the time storms exit the region after 8-9 AM. Please watch out for areas of flash flooding.

Some spotty rain may linger around Thursday, but overall it will be a milder and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will cool off in the upper 50s Thursday night.

Friday is looking like a great day for the start of the Men's College World Series! It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain is back in the forecast though as early as Saturday, and severe storms may be possible later in the day, after about 1 PM. We'll keep the rain chances around for Sunday and Monday, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms after 2-3 AM

Severe Weather/Flooding Possible

Low: 65

Wind: SE 10-15

THURSDAY

AM Storms/PM Sun

Heavy Morning Storms

High: 80

Wind: NW 15-25

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