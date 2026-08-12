Severe storms possible early Thursday morning

3 Things to Know



Severe weather possible early Thursday

Waves of storms beginning Wednesday night

Milder, but humid pattern

Forecast

A few spotty rain showers are possible across southeast Nebraska this evening. The rest of the region is partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with temps in the mid 70s.

After about 2-3 AM, more showers and storms will move into the region from the west. These storms will be in Omaha and Lincoln around 4-5 AM. Severe weather may be possible with the main concern being damaging winds of 60-65 MPH and some pockets of hail. This early morning rain should clear out pretty quickly and exits the region around 7-8 AM.

There are now some drier weather trends for Thursday during the day, but it will be mostly cloudy with temps only in the mid 80s. It will remain humid though, with feel-like temps from 95-100.

More rain and storms will be possible late Thursday night through Friday morning, and again damaging wind gusts with pockets of hail may be possible before sunrise Friday morning.

Scattered rain and storms will remain possible through the day under a mostly cloudy sky on Friday with temps in the mid 80s, and it does look like there will be some scattered storms Friday evening though Friday night.

Saturday will be a little warmer, and drier during the day with upper 80s in the afternoon, feeling like 100 out. Storms will become likely again by Saturday night, clearing out early Sunday morning.

In total, models are giving the region around 1.00" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night. The higher rain totals look to be north of I-80.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now with temps in the low to mid 80s early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 73

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drier Afternoon

High: 86

Wind: E 10-20

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

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