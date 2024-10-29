Severe storms possible on Wednesday's "cooling day"

It stays windy tonight, keeping temperatures above average all night, and holding in the 60s through 6am Wednesday morning in Omaha. Areas north of Omaha will cool into the upper 50s as a cold front moves into the metro by morning. A few spotty showers will also begin to develop around sunrise.

Wednesday will be a "cooling day", as temperatures start out warmest in the morning, and get colder by afternoon. Omaha will start out Wednesday in the 60s, but will quickly drop into the mid 50s by mid morning, and hold there for the rest of the day.

From late morning through the afternoon, thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front, along and south of I-80, and could become severe. If we see a couple severe storms, areas of damaging wind and pockets of hail will be the main concern, but a tornado is not impossible. This threat looks to stay mainly south of Omaha, exiting the region by 5pm.

Spotty rain showers will be possible Wednesday evening and overnight, and it stays windy, but the rain should clear up before the start of day Thursday.

The cooler weather settles in for Halloween. It will be mostly sunny with mid 50s. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters as we cool into the upper 40s by 8 at night.

Friday looks breezy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Rain is looking more likely for the weekend. There will be scattered rain around the region both Saturday and Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy. Saturday will be in the low 60s, followed by mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

More rain is possible as we kick off next week and for Election Day, starting in the mid 60s on Monday, and dropping in the mid 50s for Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Morning: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rainy & Breezy

Severe Storms South of Omaha

Afternoon: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Breezy

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 55

Evening: 40s

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 61

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.