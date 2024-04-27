Severe Threat Done for Friday, Focus Now Shifts to Saturday

Thankfully, the tornado and overall storm threat has ended this evening for eastern Nebraska and West Iowa. We stay dry overnight and into Saturday morning as we cool off into the low 50s.

We start off Saturday partly to mostly cloudy, and mainly dry until the afternoon. Unfortunately, we have another chance at sever storms, starting after 2-3 p.m. for our communities mainly south of Omaha. These storms will start in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, then work their way north. They may not reach Omaha until closer to 4 or 5 p.m., so there will be a lot of dry time earlier in the day with a high near 75 to 80 degrees.

Some of these storms will probably be severe, but should slowly weaken as they push farther north. Pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are possible again... with the severe threat likely ending closer to midnight.

The showers and storms continue on and off Sunday before we dry out Sunday night. The overall severe weather threat is not as high Sunday, but we could still see a few severe storms in the region. The highest threat will be southeast of Omaha, especially down towards northwest Missouri. Hail and wind will be the main concern, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Sunday will also be breezy with highs in the low 70s.

The ground is already saturated, so as each round of storms moves through, flash flooding will be possible until the drainage system can catch up. As always, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

We finally dry out Monday! It will be near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be warmer with upper 70s, but we could see some scattered rain return late in the day. Rain will still be possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

