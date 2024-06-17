Severe Weather is Possible Tuesday: Here's When

It will be a windy, warm and muggy evening, but we should stay rain-free around the region this evening and tonight. Lows will only be in the mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

We stay hot, humid, and breezy Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90, but afternoon clouds may keep things a little cooler in some areas before the storms develop.

A cold front will move into northeast Nebraska by mid-afternoon and start to kick off a broken line of storms. Some of these storms could be severe with pockets of large hail and areas of damaging wind. The storms will form into a line as they move southeast towards Omaha, likely arriving shortly after the evening commute... and possibly delaying the evening game of the College World Series. The main threat will be for damaging wind, but a couple pockets of hail will still be possible. By 10 p.m. the strongest storms should be pushing into far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri. The severe threat should be over by midnight, but behind the main line of storms, rain could continue for a couple of hours.

Wednesday will be a muggy, rainy day with slightly cooler air thanks to the cold front stalling south of Omaha. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There will also be some scattered rain and storms across the region to dodge throughout the day, but there will be plenty of dry time too.

The stalled cold front will become a warm front Thursday, lifting warm, humid air back into the region and leading to another chance for scattered storms. Highs on Thursday ill be in the upper 80s.

By Friday, most of the storm activity will have moved far north of Omaha, leading to a mainly dry, but a warm day, in the upper 80s to near 90.

Saturday brings a handful of hit and miss storms, thanks to another passing cold front, but many of us will start drying out by the evening with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday should bring increased sunshine and drier weather highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Humid and Windy

P.M. Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 76

